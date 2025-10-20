Frankfurt city centre is buzzing with the cheers of supporters of the German women's team on the evening of 12 July 2024, the day of the qualifying match for the UEFA Cup finals. Away from the crowds, Manousos Bailakis and Ioannis Gelasakis, the Greek bosses of Global Defense Logistics (GDL), a major fuel supplier to Western navies, are counting banknotes in a hotel room. They are waiting for an employee of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), who is supposed to help them bag a multi-million euro marine fuel contract in exchange for bribes. That evening, the NATO agent leaves with two envelopes, each containing €25,000.

The episode was documented by the police and illustrated with photos of bundles of fifty-euro notes. It is part of a US Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment over the payment of bribes, which La Lettre has consulted. La Lettre, in partnership with the Belgian newspapers Le Soir and Knack and the Dutch media outlet Follow The Money, reveals the suspects' strategy to win NATO contracts with bags of cash.

Flourishing affairs

In the 13-page indictment drafted in March, the District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Omeed Assefi accuses the two Greek GDL executives of paying €130,000 to a NATO employee. The latter was supposed to help them win half of a €450m fuel contract. The payments of three bribes, provided in cash-filled envelopes, were carried out in three different hotels between July 2024 and January this year.

GDL, which supplies marine fuel for warships, is well known to Western armies, including the French military. According to its Facebook page, where it proudly displays photos of its client ships, it notably supplied the French Navy's Marne tanker during a stopover in the Romanian port of Constanta in February 2018.

Among the photos of its clients is the USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier, during its visit to the Greek port of Souda in March 2022. "We are busy with carriers these days!" it comments above its post showing the vessel. GDL's business, buoyed by the increase in Western naval manoeuvres, is flourishing. It generated $50m in revenue last year from the US government alone.

Fishing for US Army and Navy contracts

But in March this year, a Washington court threw a spanner in GDL's works by indicting Bailakis, its director of operations, and Gelasakis, an executive with shares in the company, on corruption charges. The court accused them of offering €200,000 to an NSPA employee during a meeting in June 2024 in order to obtain lucrative contracts. They were unaware that the NATO agent had reported the incident and was cooperating with the authorities.

After each meeting with the executives of the Greek firm in hotels in Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Bucharest, the informant took photos of the bundles of banknotes he received and noted the content of his exchanges with the entrepreneurs.

The US prosecutor notes that on 9 October 2024 Bailakis and Gelasakis had during a meeting in a German hotel requested that the NSPA employee "exert influence and act so that NSPA would award GDL" certain parts of fuels contracts and obtain information about billing.

During the same meeting, they also attempted to extract information from him about future US Navy orders via the NSPA, as well as about a US Army vehicle cleaning contract that the company had failed to win.

Page after page, the document shows the casual manner in which representatives of a long-standing NATO supplier requested strategic information about tenders from an agent, either face to face or via the Signal encrypted messaging app. The pair even demanded the direct award of a maritime fuel contract for NATO navies worth more than €9m. As the exchanges progressed, the GDL executives' offers became more and more tempting: on 10 September 2024, they even proposed €1m to the NATO civil servant in exchange for a military fuel contract.

NCIS investigates

Bailakis, for whom an international arrest warrant had been issued, was arrested on 21 February by Romanian police in Bucharest following an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the US Navy police. "Manousos Bailakis and Ioannis Gelasakis […] did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and co-conspirators known and unknown" to bribe a NATO agent, according to the DOJ indictment.

But, as in the case of NATO's suspicious contract with an Italian company for the US Army ("Kickbacks and collusion: inside NATO's rigged arms contracts" 1/3), the DOJ surprisingly chose to drop its charges on 9 July. This resulted in Bailakis' release. According to our information, an investigation is still ongoing at the anti-corruption directorate in Bucharest, as GDL is a company incorporated under Romanian law.

When contacted, the lawyers for the Greek firm said the two executives in question have not been part of their staff since 25 February. They added that "GDL absolutely does not tolerate bribery and has no knowledge of, or involvement in, any such actions".

Gelasakis said that he "categorically denies any involvement in criminal activity". Bailakis' lawyer did not respond to our questions. He had asked for the charges to be dropped, arguing that US courts did not have jurisdiction over events that took place in Europe.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said that "in order to not interfere with ongoing national law enforcement actions and judicial proceedings, NATO cannot provide further comment on ongoing cases".

