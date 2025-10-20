Despite its profound ramifications, the arrest almost went unnoticed. On the morning of 13 May, Scott Willason, a US national who had left a job heading the Ammunitions and Support Branch of NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to enter the private sector, was driving his children to school in Lugano, the economic capital of Italian-speaking Switzerland nestled at the foot of the Alps, when flashing blue lights brought his journey to a sudden halt. Willason had been caught up in a major police operation spanning several European countries targeting five current and former NATO officials.

The federal prosecutor's office in Brussels, which had publicly announced the Belgian aspect of the operation, kept the Swiss arrest — and the names of those involved — under wraps. Working with Belgian newspapers Le Soir and Knack, and Dutch investigative outlet Follow the Money, La Lettre has identified the suspects and uncovered a vast system allegedly set up by these former NATO officers, now consultants, to influence bids for Alliance arms contracts in exchange for lucrative commissions.

Suspicious transfers around an Italian contract

Willason's arrest followed joint investigation by the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Pentagon's Defense Criminal Investigative Service. In the United States, the two agencies had detected a series of suspicious transactions linked to a major contract to supply TNT to the US Army. The 14-page US federal indictment traces the financial flows between Willason and an Italian company active in that sector. Between November 2019 and June 2020, the consultant invoiced the company just over €1m for services the indictment claims were designed to help it win the contract.

According to the indictment, Willason used a former colleague who was still working at the NSPA to influence the tender process. This alleged accomplice, Ismail Terlemez, a Turkish ammunition specialist, is said to have received more than €115,000 over the same period. The American consultant made ten transfers, each ranging from €5,000 to €10,000, transactions the indictment calls "bribes". The indictment contends that in return, Terlemez, whose job was to recommend the best offer for the US Army, endorsed the Italian company that was Willason's client. In the process, Terlemez rejected a bid from a Polish competitor, probably from Nitro Chem, a subsidiary of state-owned group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ).

Thanks to that arrangement, the Italian company secured a huge contract: NSPA archives reviewed by La Lettre and its partners show an order worth €107m awarded during that period. The US indictment is categorical: "Scott Willason and Ismail Terlemez […] conspired together […] to offer things of value for the benefit of Terlemez, as part of a corrupt scheme."

Kickbacks

According to the indictment, the two men tried to repeat the same scheme with a Latvian company in January 2020. This time, Terlemez directly approached the CEO of an ammunition manufacturer — referred to only as "Company D" in the indictment — to offer his company a place on NSPA's list of approved suppliers. Our joint investigations have identified that company as Vairog EU, now owned by Sweden's Astor Group. When contacted, the new owner confirmed that "something did happen," but insisted "there was no wrongdoing on our part."

At one of several of meetings in Luxembourg in February 2020, according to the indictment, Terlemez told Vairog's CEO "several times that [he] needed to meet Terlemez's ‘business partner,' Willason, and that working together would benefit everyone." At a subsequent meeting, Willason allegedly told the CEO to inflate his prices and even offered, in a written contract, to help secure NSPA tenders in exchange for kickbacks on weapons sales to states via the agency. The indictment suggests the Latvian executive ultimately did not take up this "offer of services" — a point confirmed by the company's new shareholder.

Five years later, Willason and Terlemez were both taken into custody — the former in Switzerland, the latter in Belgium. On the same day, 13 May, Belgian federal prosecutors arrested Guy Moeraert at Brussels airport. Another former NSPA employee turned consultant, Moeraert was charged with "active and passive corruption, money laundering, and participation in a criminal organisation" and has remained in prison since. We understand that Moeraert is accused of taking substantial commissions on drone, ammunition and aircraft equipment purchases between 2019 and 2020 — contracts also worth hundreds of millions of euros. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte pledges on May 15 that the Alliance will "get to the root of this" to clean it up and lifts the diplomatic immunity of several employees.

When contacted, Moeraert's lawyer said his client "has put everything on the table, given names," and "does not dispute the factual elements," but "still benefits from the presumption of innocence." On his LinkedIn page, the sixty-year-old former Belgian soldier says he worked as a "technical project manager" for Alrescha Luxembourg, whose shareholders include… Willason.

The Old Boys Club

La Lettre and its partners traced the web connecting those involved in the affair: Willason, Moeraert, and Terlemez had all worked at the NSPA. Between 2015 and 2020, the trio served in the operations division, assigned to the munitions procurement programme. Their career paths — former military officers employed by NATO who later became consultants while maintaining close ties with serving staff — reveal a system known internally as the "Old Boys' Club." Around Luxembourg, where the NSPA is headquartered, many former NATO officials have set up their own businesses. Under their new hats, they monetise their expertise, contact lists, and insider knowledge of the arms procurement programmes NATO manages for industry.

The microcosm of the Grand Duchy's opaque and insular capital, where international civil servants netting €8,000 a month like to keep to themselves, is conducive to such arrangements. Unlike the tight security at NATO's Brussels headquarters, entry procedures are surprisingly lax at the old Capellen barracks that houses the NSPA. On weekdays, former munitions staff ring their old colleagues to open the gate, dropping by the cafeteria or corridors to ask about the latest contracts. On weekends, NATO officials and ex-employees turned consultants can be found sharing plates of penne all'arrabbiata at La Pulcinella 2.0, the Italian restaurant at Capellen's tennis club.

Failures at the NSPA

At NATO, the use of consulting firms has exploded — especially after member states, under heavy US pressure, pledged at their 2014 summit in Newport, Wales to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP. In a decade, the agency has evolved from a simple purchasing hub into a procurement platform capable of assembling major state programmes, such as Airbus's A330 MRTT refuelling aircraft and Boeing's AWACS successor. The know-how of former agency staff is now worth its weight in gold. It can be sold to manufacturers bidding for complex tenders and eager for insider tips on contracts. And the NSPA — whose code of ethics says nothing about staff moving to the private sector — has shown little concern about the career paths of its former employees.

La Lettre learned that suspicions of corruption in the munitions programme first surfaced in 2017. Reported by an employee, they prompted only a brief internal inquiry that was quickly brushed aside. The agency's supervisory board was never even informed. Moeraert, Willason, and Terlemez quietly left the NSPA between 2018 and 2021 without being questioned.

All three swiftly set up their own consulting firms, with conspicuous success. In December 2021, Willason's wife and business partner, Albanian Instagrammer Alba Danaj, featured in a glossy profile in Luxembourg magazine Paperjam that was far removed from NATO's usual diplomatic restraint. "She handles the company's public relations," wrote the journalist, noting that "her lifestyle gives her access to the luxury brands she admires, such as Chanel and Dior." Their firm, Alrescha Luxembourg, soon opened sister companies in Poland and Albania. The couple's ambition seemed boundless. The name of their Luxembourg company appeared alongside those of industrial giants Rheinmetall and CMZ in a report by Denmark's defence procurement agency following a 23 August 2024 meeting about plans to build a massive shell factory in the country's north.

ARCA Defense's meteoric rise

Within this so-called "munitions gang," Terlemez enjoyed the greatest success as he rode the wave of the military-industrial complex dominated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's inner circle. The modest NATO manager who quietly left the agency in July 2020 set up ARCA Defense just a month later. Within a year, the Turkish government allocated the manufacturer a munitions-production site and awarded it vast small-calibre ammunition contract, as part of the privatisation of MKE. The terms of that handover — highly favourable to the new entrepreneur — prompted questions in the Turkish parliament. In 2022, Erdoğan himself attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Terlemez's primer factory. Then, in 2023, the former NATO official sold a quarter of his shares to Savaş Balcık, a former MP from the AKP, the party founded by the Turkish president, while remaining CEO of ARCA Defense.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Western countries scrambled to buy ammunition, ARCA Defense became a valuable lever for Erdoğan — one he used to rebuild ties with Donald Trump's America. In May 2023, the Pentagon selected the company to supply it with 116,000 shells (AI, 28/06/24). Maintaining close links with the NSPA leadership, Terlemez emerged as a big player in Turkey's defence sector. In October 2024, he signed a $2bn deal with Slovak munitions giant MSM, a major Pentagon supplier. ARCA Defense has since become Turkey's second-largest arms exporter, behind drone manufacturer Baykar. Most recently, as La Lettre revealed (LL, 04/09/25), the company has even entered the running to acquire French ammunition maker Manurhin.

A surprise release

Did this audacious success, attained under Erdoğan's wing, make the Turkish CEO — who was detained in May at the FBI's request — politically untouchable? On 9 July, the DOJ decided to drop all charges against both Terlemez and Willason. Announcing the decision, Deputy Attorney General Abigail Slater — a former Trump aide and one-time staffer to JD Vance when the latter was a Senator — offered little in the way of justification: "The United States has determined, based on the circumstances of this case, that continuing this prosecution would not serve the interests of justice," she wrote, leading to their release two days later.

Several former US federal prosecutors who reviewed the DOJ ruling for us saw signs of political interference, at a time when the Trump administration has openly acknowledged exerting pressure on the justice system. The timing of the decision to drop charges is, at the very least, striking: it came just two weeks after Trump and Erdoğan met privately in The Hague on 25 June, on the sidelines of a NATO summit. Military equipment contracts and energy-sector investments were reportedly on the agenda.

ARCA Defense and Terlemez declined to respond to requests for comment. Willason's lawyer told us it "it was clearly and quickly established by the US justice system" that the allegations against his client "were false and unfounded."

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart told us that "NATO has zero tolerance for fraud or corruption" and said that Secretary-General Mark Rutte and NSPA head Stacy Cummings had set up a joint task force "to investigate any potential fraud or corruption by agency staff or contractors." In an internal communication on 6 October, the NSPA announced it had launched a "strategic review" of its operations division — just after receiving our questions about the progress of the investigations.

Heading the operations division, which handles all major contracts, is Orhan Muratli, a Turkish national. His brother, Vedat Muratli, is himself a former NSPA staffer who has since become a consultant. Neither responded to our requests for comment. Inside the agency, where the internal probe into Director-General Stacy Cummings appears to have stalled (LL, 10/06/25), staff told La Lettre that senior NATO officials could now face scrutiny over the corruption cases.

This survey was conducted with the help of Tamedia (Switzerland), DW Turkiye (Turkey) and journalist Antonio Baquero (Spain).

