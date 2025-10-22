The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is already mired in an unprecedented corruption scandal and expects to uncover further irregularities within its ranks. Prior to the publication of articles by La Lettre in partnership with Belgian newspapers Le Soir, Knack and the Dutch media outlet Follow the Money on bribes paid to bag NATO ammunition contracts (LL, 20/10/25), its general manager, the American Stacy Cummings, wrote a message to member states warning them of new cases of major fraud.

This suggests that more defence companies, intermediaries and NSPA agents may soon be implicated. However, at a time when NATO is communicating about the agency's active cooperation in international judicial investigations, and its Secretary General Mark Rutte has promised to "root out" corruption, La Lettre and its partners are able to reveal a series of interventions intended, on the contrary, to cover up these cases.

‘Investigators told not to investigate'

As early as February, well before the first arrests, the NSPA's Canadian human resources director, Geneviève Machin, raised the alarm with the agency's supervisory body, the NATO Support and Procurement Organisation (NSPO). This committee, which represents the 32 member states of the Alliance in Luxembourg, is tasked with ensuring the effective administration of the NSPA, headed by Stacy Cummings. In a letter revealed by La Lettre (LL, 19/05/25), Machin denounced the inertia of the internal investigations in no uncertain terms : "There are also apparent cases of corruption involving significant sums of money and in which the same staff member names keep coming up, but the investigators have been told not to investigate."

She even described an "instrumentalisation of investigations" by Cummings and her entourage with the aim of harming certain executives rather than focusing on irregularities surrounding the calls for tenders. Cummings had indeed taken the initiative to set up a small team of investigators in 2023. She has so far managed to keep sole control of these files.

The complaint by Machin, reporting problems of "fraud, corruption, and compliance concerns", triggered an internal NATO investigation into the NSPA's Director-General, who had at the start of the year refuted the allegations as baseless. It is still ongoing. Cummings declined to answer our questions on the matter. After her detailed report, Machin was silenced. She was suspended the day after her letter, and has since learned that her contract will not be renewed.

Audit defanged

Another incident this month contradicted the narrative presented by Rutte's spokesperson of an organisation effectively focused on strengthening controls. La Lettre and its partners have learned that the head of internal audit at the NSPA, the Italian Gerardo Bellantone, who is responsible for risk control and anti-fraud, has reported repeated pressure. In an internal document sent to member states this month, he explained that Cummings refused to allow him to include a specific mission to examine the anti-corruption system in the terms of reference for his 2025 audit.

The audit processes of the NSPA, which managed more than €7bn in orders last year, are particularly weak compared to the standards of European Union programmes such as the European Peace Facility, which can each be subject to five audits by different Brussels agencies. At NATO, this level of control over the awarding of arms contracts is clearly considered unnecessary: Bellantone will not be signing up for another season when his contract expires, sources say. When contacted, the Alliance said through its spokeswoman Allison Hart that "all NATO bodies are subject to robust internal and external audit rules and procedures".

The positions expressed by the two senior NSPA officials, Machin and Bellantone, cast doubt on the lofty intentions expressed by the Alliance in the aftermath of the first arrests of NATO officials in May. The governance of the NSPA is at the heart of a fierce battle between Cummings, who is backed by the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark, and a group of countries led by Norway, which is concerned about Washington's lax attitude towards the fight against corruption. Led in the name of transparency, the revolt by Germany, France and Turkey is also explained by these countries' fear of losing their prerogative of control over an agency undermined by corruption scandals.

Call for external auditors

Anticipating future revelations in the press, the NSPA chief told her staff early this month of the creation of a task force targeting the operations department, where all the personnel targeted by the arrests worked. She modestly acknowledged "concern surrounding operational vulnerabilities". Germany's representative, Stefan Schmidt, complained in an email seen by La Lettre and its partners that the NSPO, in its role as the states' supervisory committee, had not even been involved in the initiative.

"So far, the agency has preferred to take measures internally without the involvement of nations, which has often been perceived by nations as a restriction of transparency, whereas the NSPA readily dismisses any involvement of nations as ‘micromanagement'," he wrote. He suggested that "external audit and investigating capabilities" should be considered.

NSPA officials under surveillance?

Even more troubling is the fact that officers seconded to the NSPA headquarters in Luxembourg, such as Schmidt, have officially questioned whether their email correspondence could be read by the agency. This is ironic, given that the NSPO's specific mission is to oversee the agency's management. On 6 March, in a letter seen by La Lettre and its partners, Norway's representative, Per Christensen, expressed concern over this abnormal situation. In his capacity as NSPO chair, he had to formally ask Cummings to assure him that military attachés' emails would not be read by agency staff.

"It is of utmost importance to me to ensure that electronic communications from and to the Chairperson's Office and Secretariat, including but not limited to emails between Nations and the NSPO secretariat, internal NSPO secretariat emails including those with myself, and instant messaging or tele/videoconferencing communications are subject to proper confidentiality and handling to prevent unauthorized access," he wrote.

"I kindly request you to confirm that appropriate measures are in place to ensure that those accessing and reading quarantined emails do not use the content of those communications in any way, and particularly do not share it either internally nor externally," Christensen added.

Such suspicions are unprecedented in the corridors of a military organisation based on trust between allies.

Christensen's letter, requiring a response within six days, had been requested by the officers who sit on the NSPO. They had deduced from conversations with NATO executives that the latter had free access to their correspondence. Cummings' response, in a letter acknowledging "security checks" and "manual interventions by authorised experts", did not reassure them.

NATO member states have also noted a swathe of non-renewal of contracts targeting all authors of reports questioning the functioning of the NSPA. In addition to audit chief Bellantone, who had requested additional powers to combat fraud, and human resources director Machin, whose contract ended in September, the French director of procurement at the NSPA, Patrick Fesquet, had expressed his disagreement with Cummings over the recruitment of a former executive as a consultant. In July, he claimed his retirement rights after being suspended and then sidelined.

Rutte's takeover bid

The ongoing reform of NATO's governance is expected to further reduce the powers of control that member states have over the Luxembourg-based agency. As revealed by La Lettre (LL, 12/06/25), the project led by Rutte and announced to member states on 28 May, plans to transfer the NSPO secretariat to NATO's Brussels headquarters.

It will be placed under the control of Lorenz Meyer-Minnemann, Rutte's powerful deputy chief of staff, a trusted aide who has already taken charge of the Alliance's management, communications and financial resources (LL du 23/06/25). On this point, the NATO spokeswoman said that "the Secretary General undertook a reform of the NATO Headquarters' structures and processes in order to ensure focus on priorities, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance NATO-wide governance, policy and execution – including the more effective use of NATO's agencies".

This plan, pushed by the Americans to speed up and centralise decision-making at NATO, is not unwelcome to the power-hungry former Dutch prime minister Rutte, who sees his authority over all agencies strengthened. But several European representatives have distanced themselves from the project. In documents consulted by La Lettre, the French ambassador to NATO, David Cvach, requested on 4 June an "extension of the silence procedure" in order to obtain a period of reflection on the sensitive issue, following a similar letter sent the day before by Turkish ambassador Basat Öztürk.

The 32 NATO member states, which in May requested an internal investigation into alleged fraud linked to the NSPA's leadership, are still awaiting a response from the investigators. A progress report was scheduled for June, but the states have not received any feedback on the allegations against Cummings. The United States has used all its influence to delay the start of the investigation into her doings. It is in their best interest to play for time: Cummings' term of office expires on 31 August 2026. When contacted, NATO said that "as a matter of policy, NATO does not comment on the details of internal staffing matters".

